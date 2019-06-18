Toggle Menu Sections
Websites to check NEST results 2019https://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/nest-results-2019-declared-websites-to-check-nestexam-in-5786976/

Websites to check NEST results 2019

NEST results 2019: The result for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 examination has been declared today. Candidates can check the results on the website nestexam.in.

nest 2019, nest result, nest result 2019, nest 2019 results, nest results 2019, nestexam.in, nest admssion, NISER admission, NISER entrance exam, college admission, University of mumbai, university of mumbai admission, university of mumbai entrance exam, nest 2109, nest exam date, education news, indian express news

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai’s Department of atomic energy centre for excellence in basic sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) declared the results of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 today.

READ/Full coverage NEST results 2019 declared, how to check

nest 2019, nest result, nest result 2019, nest 2019 results, nest results 2019, nestexam.in, nest admssion, NISER admission, NISER entrance exam, college admission, University of mumbai, university of mumbai admission, university of mumbai entrance exam, nest 2109, nest exam date, education news, indian express news

Successful candidates in NEST 2019 exam will be eligible to participate in an admission, counselling process and admission to the program will strictly be according to the merit list, as per the official notice.

READ/Full coverage NEST results 2019 declared, how to check

nest 2019, nest result, nest result 2019, nest 2019 results, nest results 2019, nestexam.in, nest admssion, NISER admission, NISER entrance exam, college admission, University of mumbai, university of mumbai admission, university of mumbai entrance exam, nest 2109, nest exam date, education news, indian express news

NEST results 2019: How to check Step 1: Visit the official website, nestexam.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result link’ Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Enter registration number, roll number Step 5: Results will appear on the screen Step 6: Download it and take a print out for further reference.

READ/Full coverage NEST results 2019 declared, how to check

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 China denies Xi’s visit to North Korea aimed at gaining leverage against Trump
2 Kerala Govt in no hurry to implement police commissionerates: CM
3 Taxi driver suspended for failing to help Indian-origin disabled passenger at UK temple