Education Gallery Websites to check NEST results 2019 NEST results 2019: The result for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 examination has been declared today. Candidates can check the results on the website nestexam.in. The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai's Department of atomic energy centre for excellence in basic sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) declared the results of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019 today. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website nestexam.in. Successful candidates in NEST 2019 exam will be eligible to participate in an admission, counselling process and admission to the program will strictly be according to the merit list, as per the official notice. NEST results 2019: How to check Step 1: Visit the official website, nestexam.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'result link' Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Enter registration number, roll number Step 5: Results will appear on the screen Step 6: Download it and take a print out for further reference.