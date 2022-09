10 / 12

The National Medical Commission (NMC) issued an advisory for all medical colleges to install CCTV cameras in their institute premises. As per the official notification, at least 25 CCTV cameras should be installed in all medical college premises. NMC directed to reduce fees for half of the total approved seats in private medical colleges. A petition was filed in the Madras High Court deeming the directive as unconstitutional. Image Courtesy: Twitter



READ NEET UG 2022 result LIVE Updates and link