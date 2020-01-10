4 / 6

Step 1: Visit the official website, ncvtmisgov.in Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘download e-NTC and semester wise marks sheet’ Step 3: You will be re-directed to the NCVT MIS portal Step 4: On the homepage, click on the ‘trainee profile’ under ‘trainee’ Step 5: Log-in using credentials Step 6: Result will appear, download



READ NCVT ITI result direct link