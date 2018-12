P.C. Mahalanobis- An Indian scientist and applied statistician, Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, known as ‘PCM’, was best remembered for introducing the Mahalanobis distance and being one of the main members of the first Planning Commission of India. Known for his pioneering studies in anthropometry in the country, Mahalabonis was also the founder of the Indian Statistical Institute and contributed largely to the design of sample surveys.