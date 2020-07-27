6 / 6

Meanwhile, the board released the state class 10 results on July 4. Out of the 9.01 lakh students who had registered for the exam, 8.93 lakh appeared and of them, 5.60 lakh candidates cleared their papers. A total of 62.84 per cent students have passed the high school exams and five students secured the top position.



READ MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates