Education Gallery Declared! MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th result: List of websites to check HSC, HSSC result MP board 10th results 2019 will be declared today. Students who appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in at 11 am. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the results of Class 10 examination alongside the Class 12 examinations today. The results will be live at the official websites of the board at 11 am. The results will be available at the board's website-- mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Apart from the official websites, the results will be available at the private websites-- examresults.net and indiaresults.com. To check MPBSE Class 10 Result 2019 result: Students can drop in an SMS on 56263 in this format MPBSE10{space}ROLLNUMBER. For class 12 results, one can send MPBSE12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263 The MPBSE had also launched a multi-pronged programme to reduce pre and post result stress of students.