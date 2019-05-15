Toggle Menu Sections
Declared! MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th result: List of websites to check HSC, HSSC result

MP board 10th results 2019 will be declared today. Students who appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in at 11 am.

