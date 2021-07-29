1 / 6

MP Board MPBSE Class 12th Result 2021: The result of Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE class 12 exam will be announced today at 12 pm. The results can be checked at the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.



