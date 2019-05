PSEB Class 10th results 2019: Neha secured top position with 647 (99.54) per cent marks. The feat however did not come easy for the girl whose father Pawan Kumar works as a truck driver and had no money to pay her school extra classes fee of Rs 350 a month. So when results were out Wednesday and she got to know that she has topped in the state, Neha just broke down in disbelief as her teachers cheered her up. While her father was still out on a tour when results were announced, he was informed on phone about her achievement by the family. Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh