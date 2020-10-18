1 / 6

NTA NEET result 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab has topped the NEET this year with a perfect 720 marks. Aftab wants to pursue research. Talking about his preparation, he said, "“During the lockdown, I did not stop preparing for the exam. I used it as an opportunity to focus my preparations. I worked on my shortcomings." Image source: Special arrangement



READ Meet Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab who got full marks in NEET 2020