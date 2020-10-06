2 / 5

Kanishka Mittal from Uttar Pradesh has topped the JEE Advanced 2020 in the female category. She has got an all India rank 17 with 315 marks out of 396. She has been preparing for the IIT entrance for the past two years and has shifted to Kota, Rajasthan for the same.



