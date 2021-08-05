1 / 6

The Meghalaya Board of School of Education (MBOSE), Tura will declare the results for SSLC and HSSLC (Arts stream) today at 10 am. Students will be able to check results from 10 am on the official websites — mbose.in, megresults.nic.in.



READ MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC, HSSLC result 2021: How to check