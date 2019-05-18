Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2019 declared: Websites to check

This year, 74.69% students have cleared the Manipur Board matric exam. While this is a rise of 1.51 per cent from last year, the Board also claims to have hit the highest pass percentage in the past 46 years. br>

