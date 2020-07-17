- UP: Single-day Covid jump breaches 2,000-mark, Lucknow tops tally
- Covid-19 in West Bengal: Record 1,690 jump in caseload, 23 more dead
- Centre to 3 states: Use lockdowns to focus on containment, monitoring
- Covid-19 effect on IT firms: Travel bills down, but communication costs increase
- PIL at Gujarat HC seeks compensation for all who died of coronavirus
- In call with MPs, Delhi CM credits ‘collective effort’ in Covid fight
- At top Bengaluru hospital, 97% corona patients on ventilator died
Manipur Board COHSEM HSE Class 12th Result 2020: Websites to checkPublished: July 17, 2020 11:55:08 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- 2 Cong MLAs suspended; FIR against Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat
- Covid LIVE: 1,003,832 cases; IndiGo allows booking of two seats for single passenger
- EntertainmentWhat to watch on July 17: Web series and movies to watch online
- EntertainmentKurta Pajama: A typical Tony Kakkar song
- TrendingSix-year-old who saved sister from dog gets messages of praise from Chris Evans, other stars
- TrendingScottish MP's cat interrupts virtual parliamentary meeting with its tail
- SportsNiranjan Shah wants salary cap for Ranji guest players
- BCCI meet today: Focus on Jay Shah
- Why must India get worked up about declining opportunities for cash, brain drain?
- Explained Ideas: Why India has little option but to open up the economy
- LifestyleMatters of the mind: 'Hold the line' to collectively beat the crisis
- TechnologyIs Poco M2 Pro the best phone under Rs 15,000?