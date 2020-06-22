8 / 10

This is the first time that 100 pass percentage has been achieved by the board. However, the result for TS SSC has always been good. Last year, an all-time high of 92.43% students had passed the exam. This record too has been broken this year. In 2018, the pass percentage stood at over 84.4 per cent.



READ Manabadi TS Telangana SSC Results 2020 declared