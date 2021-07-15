Must Read
- Jaishankar: Talks only answer... Afghanistan future can’t be its past
- Kanwar Yatra on in UP, matter of faith, tradition…our Covid handling strong: Jai Pratap Singh
- Uttarakhand relaxes land use clause, way for BJP HQ cleared
- Dismissal of J&K govt employees: What the Constitution says
- 147 women officers granted Permanent Commission
- Explained: What happens if an athlete tests Covid-19 positive at Tokyo Olympics?
- Indian cricketer in England tests positive, quarantined
- Fahadh Faasil on Malik, and 50 films that he didn't do: 'I am here because of them'
- Highway robbery case: Police question Kerala BJP chief, he says ‘drama’
- Opinion: Sudden interest in ‘population control’ in Assam and UP points to political bad faith
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2021 Date and Time announcedJuly 15, 2021 4:06:00 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to be named Punjab Congress chief
- Sedition law ‘colonial’, is it needed after 75 years of Independence? SC asks Centre
- EntertainmentMalik movie review: Fahadh Faasil starrer is a small-scale epic
- EntertainmentKareena Kapoor on being mother to Taimur, Jeh: 'My sons are a symbol of my love, life'
- TrendingWatch: South African mother throws daughter from burning building into the arms of passerby
- TrendingElon Musk defends his 'brutal pic' with Richard Branson, leaves netizens in splits
- SportsAfter Rishabh Pant, Team India support staff member tests positive for Covid-19
- SportsDeepak Hooda cuts ties with Baroda, to play for Rajasthan now
- OpinionSudden interest in ‘population control’ in Assam and UP points to political bad faith
- Kanwar Yatra – legend, devotees, routes and politics
- LifestyleAlcohol drinking linked to over 62,000 new cancer cases in India last year: Lancet study
- TechnologyAsus Chromebook Flip C214 review: A great computer without spending a big fortune