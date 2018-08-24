Maharashtra HSC 12th supplementary result declared: Websites to check
Advertisement
Best of Express
- SportsAsian Games 2018: India settle for silver after losing to Iran in Women's Kabaddi Final
- Fodder scam case: Jharkhand HC refuses to extend Lalu Prasad's bail, orders him to surrender by August 30
- West Bengal: SC junks Opposition plea for scrapping panchayat polls
- Kerala woman accused of murdering parents and daughter found dead in jail
- North East IndiaBiplab Deb’s push for cannabis-free Tripura triggers exodus of farmers, they call for legalisation
- EntertainmentGenius movie review: The Anil Sharma film feels redundant
- EntertainmentHappy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Director Mudassar Aziz: There is a dearth of comedy films in Bollywood
- EntertainmentPriyanka Chopra celebrates her father's birth anniversary with Madhu Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor captures the moment
- EntertainmentGhoul review: This Netflix web series is unnerving because it is unafraid
- SportsAsian Games 2018 Day 6 Live Updates
- SportsAsian Games: India settle for silver in Women's Kabaddi
- SportsGold medal for Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan
- TechnologyGoogle Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL dual front cameras to get 'Super Selfies', Visual Core chip for rear lens
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy A8 Star launched at Rs 34,990: Specifications, features
- TechnologyRaksha Bandhan gift ideas: From Google Home Mini to fitness bands, wireless headphones and more
- LifestyleMyths that might be ruining your weight loss routine
Advertisement