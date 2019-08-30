Toggle Menu Sections
Maharashtra Board SSC result July 2019: Websites to check

Maharashtra Board SSC result July 2019: The result for supplementary exams for class 10 declared, answer sheets to be available from August 31 on request.

he Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education ( MSBSHE) has declared the result for class 10 or SSC supplementary exam.

For those who could not clear the annual exam, supplementary exams were held from July 17 to 30

Candidates can check their result at the official websites, maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The Maharashtra Board will make the photocopy of the answer sheets of students available from August 31 - Friday at its official websites.

