Must Read
- Explained: What to consider before investing directly in government securities
- Gautam Gambhir’s foundation, 2 AAP MLAs face complaints by Drug Control department
- Kanwar Yatra and Covid challenges, J&K govt employees sacked, and SC on sedition law
- Uttarakhand to watch roads, borders as UP says won’t stop kanwar yatra
- Navjot Singh Sidhu likely to be Punjab PCC chief, Capt ‘unhappy’
- West Bengal post-poll violence: NHRC says ‘law of ruler’, names TMC leaders; minister threatens legal action
- Seats in a dozen districts focus of delimitation exercise in J&K
- 23 shot at, 5 dead: New Assam govt’s ‘extreme action against criminals’
- Covid scare for Team India: Rishabh Pant among two positive
- Toofaan review: Farhan Akhtar movie pops with smart jabs, ends with a satisfying punch
Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2021: Websites to check resultUpdated: July 16, 2021 12:54:26 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Congress high command summons Sidhu to Delhi, likely to name him Punjab chief today
- CitiesYouTuber Karl Rock's wife files plea against his blacklisting by Indian govt, HC issues notice to Centre
- EntertainmentActor Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest
- EntertainmentToofaan review: Farhan Akhtar film pops with smart jabs, ends with a satisfying punch
- TrendingCannes Film Festival: 'The French Dispatch' cast's mismatched attires triggers meme-fest
- Trending'Pure gold': English version of Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Dhadkan' leaves fans in splits
- They also serve: One-time dhaba cook will follow Chopra’s javelin trajectory
- From Karampur to Tokyo: Lalit Upadhyay, the field hockey star
- OpinionWhat the post-Covid doctor must know
- A look at India's investments in Afghanistan over 20 years
- Lifestyle'Invisible Brown Man': A painfully-real, funny take on Hollywood's problem with tokenism
- TechnologyMicrosoft says Israeli group sold tools to hack Windows