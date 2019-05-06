Kerala SSLC Results 2019: Websites, app to get resultshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/kerala-sslc-results-2019-download-websites-app-to-get-results-keralaresults-nic-in-manorama-5712610/
Kerala SSLC Results 2019: Websites, app to get results
Kerala SSLC results 2019: The results will be available at the websites from 2 pm. The students can check the results through the websites kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in and educationkerala.gov.in.