Kerala SSLC Results 2019: Websites, app to get results

Kerala SSLC results 2019: The results will be available at the websites from 2 pm. The students can check the results through the websites kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in and educationkerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Results 2019: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will announce the results for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations on Monday, May 6, 2019.

Kerala SSLC Results 2019: The results will be available on the website- keralaresults.nic.in from 2 pm. The results will be available at the mobile application Saphalam 2019 and the android app- ‘PRD Live’.

Kerala SSLC Results 2019: The students can check the results through the websites kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in and educationkerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Results 2019: To be considered pass, students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and 28 marks out of 80 in theory. The marks scored out of 80 will then be added to the 20 marks of formative assessment.

Kerala SSLC Results 2019: A total of 34,313 students got A+ in all subjects. A total of 1565 schools, comprising of 517 government schools and 659 aided schools scored 100 per cent results this year.

Kerala SSLC Results 2019: Additionally, Kerala education minister C Raveendranath also declared the results of THSLC, THSLC (Hearing impaired), AHSLC, SSLC (hearing impaired) examinations.

Kerala SSLC Results 2019: Last year, the result of SSLC examination was declared on May 3, 2019. As many as 4,31,762 qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage was at 97.84 which is nearly 2 per cent higher than the previous year’s 95.98.

