KCET 2022 mock seat allotment result today: Websites to check
October 21, 2022 12:52:27 pm
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will released= the KCET 2022 mock seat allotment result today. Candidates who availed of the web entry option in the counselling process can check the result at kea.kar.nic.in.
The KCET mock seat allotment list is released on the basis of choices filled by candidates. Candidates must note that the availability to change selected options will be available from October 21 to 26.