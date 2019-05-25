Education Gallery Declared! Karnataka KCET results 2019 available at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, these websites More than 1.4 lakh candidates attain eligibility for Engineering and Technical courses. The results are now available at kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in The result of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 has been declared on Saturday, May 25. The students can check the results through the websites kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in READ/Full coverage KCET Results 2019 @kea.kar.nic.in LIVE Updates: 1.4 lakh candidates attain eligibility in Engineering, Jeffin Biju tops Higher Education minister GT Devegowda declared the results of Common Entrance Test (CET) through a press conference at 11 am. READ/Full coverage KCET Results 2019 @kea.kar.nic.in LIVE Updates: 1.4 lakh candidates attain eligibility in Engineering, Jeffin Biju tops All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official websites — kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, from 1 pm onwards. READ/Full coverage KCET Results 2019 @kea.kar.nic.in LIVE Updates: 1.4 lakh candidates attain eligibility in Engineering, Jeffin Biju tops Jeffin Biju from Sri Chaitanya Techno College, Bangalore tops Engineering; P Mahesh Anand tops Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (also feom Sri Chaitanya Techno) READ/Full coverage KCET Results 2019 @kea.kar.nic.in LIVE Updates: 1.4 lakh candidates attain eligibility in Engineering, Jeffin Biju tops