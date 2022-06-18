Must Read
- Limited period offer/ Get The Indian Express digital premium now with ad-lite
- Express Investigation — Part 1: From Emergency to Gujarat riots, lessons of past deleted from textbooks of future
- As protests rage, Services ready to start Agnipath recruitment
- Need help buying the right insurance plan? Click here to learn more
- Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problem
- Under fire over Agnipath, BJP's youth, unemployment headache
- NMC may allow medical students from Ukraine, China to sit for screening test
- Indonesia Open badminton: Wiser, sharper Prannoy two wins from first title in 5 years
- Opinion | Presidential Poll: Choosing a president for our time
Karnataka II PUC boards results 2022: Websites to check score onlineJune 18, 2022 10:46:36 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Amid stir, MHA says 10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPF, Assam Rifles
- Armed gunmen open fire in Kabul Gurdwara, casualties feared
- EntertainmentWhy Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore's Avishkaar is the antithesis of Bollywood romcoms
- EntertainmentRubina Dilaik says kissing the frog in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 promo was 'tormenting': 'Will hate to kiss Abhinav now'
- TrendingMan's 'appreciation post' about 'ninja' wife multitasking office and kitchen duties divides internet
- TrendingTraffic cop sweeps road to ensure motorists don’t skid on loose gravel, earns plaudits online
- SportsHow Jan Železný’s magical run-up made Neeraj Chopra believe that he can
- OpinionThe way we watched the game
- OpinionPresidential Poll: Choosing a president for our time
- What are the ED, IT cases against Rahul and Sonia?
- LifestyleWhy you mustn't ignore pins and needles in hands and feet
- Technology21-year-old's startup wants to change India's renewed smartphone market