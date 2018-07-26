7 / 7

In the annual exam results that were released on April 30, 68 PU colleges have recorded 100 per cent passes, while in 118 PU colleges score 0. The girls have outperformed boys, 67.11 per cent girls have cleared the examination successfully, while 52.3 per cent are boys. The pass percentage of rural colleges is 59.95 per cent which is higher than urban colleges (59.45 per cent). Among streams, the highest marks are secured in the science stream which is 597 while 595 marks in the commerce and arts stream.



