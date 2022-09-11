JoSAA Counselling 2022: JEE Advanced eligible candidates can register on this website
Candidates who qualified JEE Advanced can now attend JoSAA counselling. The JoSAA counselling registration will begin from September 12. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website- josaa.nic.in
The candidates who qualified JEE Advanced 2022 are now eligible to appear for JoSAA counselling. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will conduct counselling for the admissions in various programmes at IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
The qualifying cut-off are the minimum marks required to qualify the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced. Candidates have to score marks up to or greater than the cut-off to be eligible for admission purposes. This year the minimum aggregate marks for General category was 55. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
IIT Bombay and IIT Madras zones account for 29 qualified candidates each in top 100, IIT Delhi zone has 22, IIT Roorkee 11, IIT Bhubaneswar 6, IIT Guwahati 2 and IIT Kanpur 1. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra )
IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur are top choices among the top 1,000 rank holders of JEE Advanced. Four out of five toppers who spoke to The Indian Express want to pursue Computer Science at IIT-Bombay . (Image Credit: IIT Kanpur)