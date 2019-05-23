Education Gallery JKBOSE class 12 HSC Kashmir result 2019: Websites to check JKBOSE class 12 HSC result Kashmir division has ben released. The same is available for students to check at jkbose.ac.in. The Jammu Kashmir Board of School Eductaion (JKBOSE) has released the result of class 12 board exams for the Kashmir region at its official website, jkbose.ac.in READ JKBOSE class 12 Kashmir result declared To check results, studnets need to follow these steps - Step 1: Visit the official website Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12th) Annual Private Bi-Annual 2018-19 (Kashmir Division)’ Step 3: Log-in using roll number or name Step 4: Click on submit Step 5: Result will be displayedREAD JKBOSE class 12 Kashmir result declared A total of 70,000 students appeared for the exam held in October/November last year READ JKBOSE class 12 Kashmir result declared The result is also available through SMS mode. The students have to type jkbose12 followed by a space roll number and the send the same to 5676750 e.g ‘jkbose12 Roll No.” READ JKBOSE class 12 Kashmir result declared