Toggle Menu Sections
JKBOSE class 12 HSC Kashmir result 2019: Websites to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/jkbose-class-12-hsc-kashmir-result-2019-websites-to-check-jkbose-ac-in-5745258/

JKBOSE class 12 HSC Kashmir result 2019: Websites to check

JKBOSE class 12 HSC result Kashmir division has ben released. The same is available for students to check at jkbose.ac.in.

The Jammu Kashmir Board of School Eductaion (JKBOSE) has released the result of class 12 board exams for the Kashmir region at its official website, jkbose.ac.in
READ JKBOSE class 12 Kashmir result declared

JKBOSE 12th Result 2019, JK Board Class 12th results 2019, jkbose kashmir result, kashmir 12th result, kashmir board 12 reesult, jkbose.ac.in, jkbose ac in, JKBOSE 12th Class Result, JKBOSE Class 12th Result, JKBOSE 12th Class Result 2019, JKBOSE Result 2019, JKBOSE Result, kashmir 12th result, kashmir Class 12th result, kashmir board intermediate resultsm, kashmir result, education news

To check results, studnets need to follow these steps - Step 1: Visit the official website Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12th) Annual Private Bi-Annual 2018-19 (Kashmir Division)’ Step 3: Log-in using roll number or name Step 4: Click on submit Step 5: Result will be displayed
READ JKBOSE class 12 Kashmir result declared

JKBOSE 12th Result 2019, JK Board Class 12th results 2019, jkbose kashmir result, kashmir 12th result, kashmir board 12 reesult, jkbose.ac.in, jkbose ac in, JKBOSE 12th Class Result, JKBOSE Class 12th Result, JKBOSE 12th Class Result 2019, JKBOSE Result 2019, JKBOSE Result, kashmir 12th result, kashmir Class 12th result, kashmir board intermediate resultsm, kashmir result, education news

The result is also available through SMS mode. The students have to type jkbose12 followed by a space roll number and the send the same to 5676750 e.g ‘jkbose12 Roll No.”
READ JKBOSE class 12 Kashmir result declared

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android