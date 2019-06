To check result follow these steps - Step 1: Visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'part one HS result 2019' Step 3: You will be redirected to the new page Step 4: Log-in using roll number, click submit Step 5: Result will appear.



