To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website, jkbose.ac.in. One can access their score by following these steps - Step 1: Visit jkbose.ac.in Step 2: Click on the link 'result for annual regular 2018 higher secondary part-I..' Step 3:Log-in using your roll number and check results

READ JKBOSE class 11 result: Websites to check