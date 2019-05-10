Education Gallery JKBOSE Class 12th result 2019 declared: How to check score online JKBOSE class 10 result 2019 declared at jkbose.ac.in. The result can also be availed through SMS. check procedure. The printout of the result will act as a provisional mark sheet but the The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBoSE) has release the class 12 board exam results today. The result is for Jammu division, exams for which were held from February 23 to March 18, 2019. READ JKBOSE class 12th result 2019 Students can check their result at the official website, jkbose.ac.in, jkboseresults.net and indiaresult.com. READ JKBOSE class 12th result 2019 Step 1: Visit the official website Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link JKBOSE 12th result Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Result will appear READ JKBOSE class 12th result 2019 Students can also check the result via SMS by typing jkbose12 roll number and send it to 5686850. READ JKBOSE class 12th result 2019