Education Gallery JKBOSE class 10th Jammu division result 2019 declared: Websites to check JKBOSE class 10th Jammu result 2019: While the result is available on the official websites. It can The results can also be accessed through SMS service on 5676750. Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared the Class 10 bi-annual exam 2019 result Jammu division. READ JKBOSE class 10th Jammu result 2019 Students can check result at – jkbose.jk.gov.in, jkbose.ac.in. Apart from it, the results are also available at indiaresults.com. READ JKBOSE class 10th Jammu result 2019 Step 1: Log into the official website of the Board Step 2: On the homepage, click on the latest results section Step 3: A new page will open showing JKBOSE Class 10 result Jammu division Step 4: Enter your roll number Step 5: The result will be displayed READ JKBOSE class 10th Jammu result 2019 The results can also be accessed through SMS service on 5676750. The JKBOSE Class 10 examination was held from March 2 to March 24, 2019. READ JKBOSE class 10th Jammu result 2019