JKBOSE class 10th Jammu division result 2019 declared: Websites to check

JKBOSE class 10th Jammu result 2019: While the result is available on the official websites. It can The results can also be accessed through SMS service on 5676750.

Step 1: Log into the official website of the Board Step 2: On the homepage, click on the latest results section Step 3: A new page will open showing JKBOSE Class 10 result Jammu division Step 4: Enter your roll number Step 5: The result will be displayed
The results can also be accessed through SMS service on 5676750. The JKBOSE Class 10 examination was held from March 2 to March 24, 2019.
