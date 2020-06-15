- Bengal: 518 Covid patients recover — highest in one day so far
- Chartered flight brings back 179 stranded people to Pune from UAE
- UP: 5,540 coronavirus cases added in 14 days at 5% rate
- Outbreak set to stall tree plantation in Maharashtra
- After red flags, Delhi scraps order converting nursing homes into Covid facilities
- New Research: When patients swab themselves
- SAIL top brass tests positive for Covid, employee union alleges inaction
JKBOSE 10th Jammu Summer 2020 result declared: Websites to checkPublished: June 15, 2020 1:48:08 pm
- CitiesNo lockdown plans for Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal amid speculation
- India, Nepal bound together by 'roti and beti', no power can break it: Rajnath
- EntertainmentCut out by coronavirus pandemic, film industry daily wagers find heroes in top stars
- EntertainmentWhat We Do in the Shadows season 2 review: This comedy series should not be missed
- TrendingNew Zealand's ad campaign using porn stars to educate youth wins praise online
- TrendingShashi Tharoor reaction to comedian Saloni Gaur’s video leaves netizens looking for dictionary
- Sports‘Sushant told Dhoni: Everybody is going to search for you in me'
- Sports'Sachin Tendulkar was stunned when he saw Sushant Singh Rajput bat'
- OpinionCovid crisis underlines urgency of more inclusive employment, employability and education
- Explained: How India tests for Covid-19
- TechnologySmartphones launching this week