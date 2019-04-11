Toggle Menu Sections
JAC Jharkhand 8th, 9th Result 2019: Class 9 results available on these sites, 8th soon

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 8th, 9th Result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the results of Class 9 examination on Thursday, April 11. This year, over 8 lakh students appeared in the examination that was conducted in February

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the results of Class 9 examination on Thursday, April 11. This year, over 8 lakh students appeared in the examination that was conducted in February.

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is not releasing the results of Class 8 examination on Thursday, April 11. The students can get the results through the website, jac.nic.in, apart from it, it will be available at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in, once released.

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2019: Visit the official website- jac.nic.in. Click on the link for result. In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 8th Result 2019: The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. The results of JAC Class 10, 12 examination is likely to be declared on the third week of May.

