Toggle Menu Sections
Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts Result 2019: Websites to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/jharkhand-jac-12th-arts-result-2019-websites-to-check-results-jac-nic-in-5740202/

Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts Result 2019: Websites to check

JAC 12th Arts Result 2019: The result of Jharkhand Class 12th Arts board examination is now available at the official website — jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 In Cannes, Terrence Malick uncovers A Hidden Life
2 Buoyed by exit poll results, Shiv Sena says Modi govt will get second term
3 Three handwritten wills found in Aretha Franklin's home