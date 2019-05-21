Education Gallery Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts Result 2019: Websites to check JAC 12th Arts Result 2019: The result of Jharkhand Class 12th Arts board examination is now available at the official website — jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the result of Class 12th Arts board examination on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. READ JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts result LIVE UPDATES Candidates can check their respective scores at the official website — jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in. READ JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts result LIVE UPDATES Around 3 lakh students appeared for the JAC Intermediate Board Exams which were held between February 20 and March 9, 2019. READ JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts result LIVE UPDATES In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, he/she may also check the same at indiaresults.com. READ JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Arts result LIVE UPDATES