This year, the overall passing percentage of class 9 Jharkhand Board is 92.271 per cent as 4,35,868 of candidates have been declared as pass, out of the 4,72,377 of candidates who appeared in the exams. Out of the 4,80,102 candidates who registered for the exam, 7725 were either absent or cancelled.



