JEE Main paper II architecture result April 2019 declared: How to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of JEE Main paper 2 (Architecture) examination on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- jeemain.nic.in.

The NTA has released the JEE Main Papper 2 exam result at its official website jeemain.nic.in. Candidates can check their score at the website.
Step 1: Visit the official website Step 2: On the homepage, click 'check paper 1 and 1 NTA score' Step 3: Log-in using registration number Step 4: Result will appear
The NTA had earlier today released the final answer key for the JEE Main paper 2 exam, based on which students will get admission to UG level architecture courses.
Top four ranks have been secured by male students all of whom belong to Andhra Pradesh. The top rank is secured by Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayana. He was the topper of January session as well.
