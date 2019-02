To check the result, candidates need to follow these steps - Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, find ‘JEE Main paper 2 result’ under important links section on the right Step 3: Click on the link, you will be redirected to a new page Step 4: Enter your application number, date of birth and code given on screen to log-on Step 5: Result will be available

