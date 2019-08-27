Education Gallery JEE Main, NEET 2020, UGC NET, IIFT MBA: Exam date, application; schedule released by NTA From MBBS admissions to JNU and DU entrance, from IIT admissions to job of a teacher: here is a list of important exams to be conducted in 2020. The year will begin with the joint entrance exam (JEE) Main January, The registrations will begin from September 2 and exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 6. This year too the JEE will be conducted twice. The second exam will be held in April. The teacher eligibility test UGC NET will now be conducted by the NTA for which registrations will begin in March.