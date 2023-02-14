The reserve dates for the exam are April 13 and 15. Any student who has already appeared for session one and wishes to appear for session two will have to register again. They will have to pay the exam fee for session two.
Dyanesh Shinde, one of the top 20 candidates scoring 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – Main hails from Maharashtra's Chandrapur district but has shifted base to Rajasthan's Kota for the past five years to prepare for the competitive exam.
Following his elder brother’s footsteps, Ahmedabad’s Harshul Sanjaybhai Suthar has his set his eyes on pursuing computer science engineering after cracking JEE Advanced 2023. Harshul is among 20 students who have scored 100 percentile.