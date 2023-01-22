2 / 8

According to the 17th ASER report, as the pandemic ebbed, school enrolment touched a record high in 2022 — 98.4% children in the 6-14 age group are now in school, up from 97.2% in 2018, when the last full pre-pandemic survey was conducted by Pratham.



READ ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in learning