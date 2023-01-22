According to the 17th ASER report, as the pandemic ebbed, school enrolment touched a record high in 2022 — 98.4% children in the 6-14 age group are now in school, up from 97.2% in 2018, when the last full pre-pandemic survey was conducted by Pratham.
Ahead of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, the Governor of Punjab and administrative UT Chandigarh Banwari Lal Purohit this week launched the Hindi and Punjabi version of PM Narendra Modi’s book ‘Exam Warrior’. The book launch was attended about 500 students from Punjab and Chandigarh.
The IIM-A’s governing council appointed Pankaj Patel, Chairman, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, as its chairperson, by making a point that the Centre’s proposal to give a one-year extension to incumbent Birla “may not be legal for us”, The Indian Express has learnt.