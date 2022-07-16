9 / 12

Rishik Saha, who emerged as the state topper in Tripura with 99.92 percentile as the JEE Main Result 2022 was announced Monday, is keen on “solving problems” and wants to pursue Computer Science. “Self-study is the key. It’s nothing like how people say 16 hours of study or so. I developed a habit to study daily for at least an hour…sort of to open the book and sit at the table. I studied Physics when I wanted to, tried maths when I felt like it,” he said.



