Top news
- Sushant death: Don’t conduct parallel trial, respect privacy of victim, suspects, says Press Council advisory
- Punjab: 2 MLAs test positive after session, Capt in quarantine
- Show on Muslim ‘infiltration’ in civil service: SC declines stay, HC stops broadcast
- Juggling the Covid battle, Pune circus takes its magic online
- Mumbai: Shias observe a muted Muharram at home
- Dharavi redevelopment project to be delayed as govt plans to float new tender
- Youth drowns in flooded underpass in Ghaziabad
- Behind India’s 10th double hand transplant, some fear and a lot of hope
JEE Main 2020 sample question paperPublished: August 29, 2020 6:28:43 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Congress writes to Facebook CEO again over allegations of 'bias' in favour of ruling BJP
- Sushant death probe: CBI interrogates Rhea for second day in row
- EntertainmentBlack Panther actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43
- EntertainmentWhy Chadwick Boseman will always be remembered as Black Panther
- TrendingMelania Trump's limegreen dress at RNC leaves netizens in a frenzy
- TrendingWatch: Elderly woman dancing to street singer's Elvis song cover delights many online
- SportsSuresh Raina returns to India, will be unavailable for IPL 2020
- SportsCSK bowler and multiple staff members test positive for COVID-19
- OpinionWith Covid vaccine on the horizon, challenges await
- Why New Delhi will miss Shinzo Abe, who gave new shape to Japan’s India ties
- LifestyleMeet Karan Acharya, the Bengaluru artist whose mythological images of common people are going viral
- TechnologyIs Realme C12 a good buy at Rs 8,999? Find out in our review