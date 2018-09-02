1 / 5

From this year, the Joint Entrance Main (JEE Main) examination will be conducted twice a year, the first examination will be held from January 6 to 20, 2019 and the second examination from April 6 to 20.The registration process of JEE has been started from September 1 and will be closed by September 30, 2018.



READ | JEE Main 2019 registration: Application, how to apply, eligibility, syllabus, important dates