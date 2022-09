5 / 8

Candidates were then given access to the copy of their responses at 10 am of September 01, which was available for download at the official JEE Advanced website —jeeadv.ac.in. After that, the provisional answer keys were released on September 03 and candidates had time till 5 pm of September 04 to raise objections.



READ IIT JEE Advanced 2022 Result Declared LIVE Updates