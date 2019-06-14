Education Gallery Meet JEE Advanced 2019 topper Kartikey Gupta JEE Advanced result 2019: Maharashtra's Kartikey Gupta secured all India rank (AIR) 1 in the JEE Advanced examination, the results of which were declared today. Kartikey Gupta secured all India rank (AIR) 1 in the JEE Advanced examination, the results of which were declared today. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) READ/Full coverage JEE Advanced result 2019: Kartikey Gupta secures AIR 1, Shabnam Sahay is the topper among female candidates Kartikey obtained 346 marks out of 372 marks in JEE Advanced. He also scored rank 18 in the JEE Main April exam this year. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) READ/Full coverage JEE Advanced result 2019: Kartikey Gupta secures AIR 1, Shabnam Sahay is the topper among female candidates Kartikey celebrating success with his family in Mumbai.(Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) READ/Full coverage JEE Advanced result 2019: Kartikey Gupta secures AIR 1, Shabnam Sahay is the topper among female candidates Kartikey was a student of Allen Coaching Institute, Kota. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) READ/Full coverage JEE Advanced result 2019: Kartikey Gupta secures AIR 1, Shabnam Sahay is the topper among female candidates