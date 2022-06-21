1 / 6

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the class 10 board exam results release date and time. The result is scheduled to be released on June 21, 2022 at 2:30 pm. All those students who had appeared for the class 10 board examinations can check their results at the official website — jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.



READ JAC 10th result LIVE Updates and link