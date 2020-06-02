- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic
- Follow live updates on the weather forecast, Cyclone Nisarga
- A day after Unlock 1, Cabinet approves economic package for MSMEs, farmers
- Moody’s lowers India rating citing low growth prospects
- Explained: How big is the cyclonic threat on west coast?
- Piyush Goyal: ‘Will achieve $5 trillion economy... won’t let Covid affect resolve’
- Nanded gurdwaras now Covid Care Centres: ‘Most comfortable’
JAC Board 9th Result 2020: List of websites to check resultsPublished: June 2, 2020 1:59:40 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- LIVE: Cyclone Nisarga heads for Maharashtra; Gujarat on alert too
- Coronavirus LIVE : Delhi govt launches app to track hospital beds
- EntertainmentWhy Mani Ratnam's Nayakan remains a magnificent mob epic
- EntertainmentNatkhat: The Vidya Balan short film is compelling
- TrendingElon Musk announces break from Twitter, netizens respond with hilarious memes
- TrendingStudents in Maharashtra celebrate with memes, jokes after final year exams are cancelled
- SportsHockey players start 'socially-distanced' training after long pause
- Sports'Racism is in cricket too, not only football': Chris Gayle
- OpinionRace shows up pathology of its ideals and policies
- Coronavirus numbers explained: A surge in the Northeast
- LifestyleQuarantine workout: Urvashi Rautela gives major fitness goals; check it out
- TechnologyBig tech responds to the killing of George Floyd