2 / 6

After visiting the official websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. Click on ‘Result’ on the homepage and you will be redirected to a new page. Log-in using the registration number. Results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.



READ JAC Jharkhand Board class 9 result direct link