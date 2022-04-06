7 / 10

Talking about the highly talented youth in the tier-II and III cities as well as in rural areas, he stressed the need for skill development to help these students fly high. “We want to encourage these students to pursue their dreams of entrepreneurship, scientist, engineers by guiding and providing global solutions through NEP 2020,” he said. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) “Our potential is the 53 crore youth. If they study to become employees it won’t help, they need to study to become employers,” the minister said.



