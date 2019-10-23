Toggle Menu Sections
IIM-Kozhikode to release CAT 2019 admit card @iimcat.ac.in: How to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/iim-kozhikode-to-release-cat-2019-admit-card-iimcat-ac-in-how-to-download-6083364/

IIM-Kozhikode to release CAT 2019 admit card @iimcat.ac.in: How to download

CAT 2019: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 admit card will be available on October 23 (Wednesday) at 5 pm at its official website, iimcat.ac.in. The CAT admit card will have details of the venue, exam centre and time/ session of the exam

iimcat.ac.in, cat female enrollment, cat number of applicants, gender ratio cat mba iim, iim admissions, management courses, top business courses

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 admit card will be available on October 23 (Wednesday) at 5 pm at its official website, iimcat.ac.in. The CAT admit card will have details of the venue, exam centre and time/ session of the exam.

READ CAT 2019 admit card updates  

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android