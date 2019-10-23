IIM-Kozhikode to release CAT 2019 admit card @iimcat.ac.in: How to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/education-gallery/iim-kozhikode-to-release-cat-2019-admit-card-iimcat-ac-in-how-to-download-6083364/
CAT 2019: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 admit card will be available on October 23 (Wednesday) at 5 pm at its official website, iimcat.ac.in. The CAT admit card will have details of the venue, exam centre and time/ session of the exam