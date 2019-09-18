Education Gallery IIM CAT 2019: Registration date extended, know how to apply Those who clear CAT are eligible for admission to IIMs and other management institutes across the country. Interested can apply at iimcat.ac.in. Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT) registration process extended till October 25. Interested can apply at iimcat.ac.in. READ IIM CAT applications 2019. CAT 2019 will be conducted on November 24 in two sessions across 156 cities in the country. READ IIM CAT applications 2019. This year, Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is the exam convener. READ IIM CAT applications 2019. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country. READ IIM CAT applications 2019.