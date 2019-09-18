Toggle Menu Sections
IIM CAT 2019: Registration date extended, know how to apply

Those who clear CAT are eligible for admission to IIMs and other management institutes across the country. Interested can apply at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT, iim entrance exam, iim admissions, iim kozhikode, cat registration link, iimcat.ac.in, employment news, govt jobs, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri result

Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT) registration process extended till October 25. Interested can apply at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2019 will be conducted on November 24 in two sessions across 156 cities in the country.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country.

