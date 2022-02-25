7 / 7

The result of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Company Secretary (CS) final exam for the professional programme has been declared. Shruti Nagar has emerged as the topper (New Syllabus), followed by Hari Haran in the second position and Jyoti Ashok Kumar Sah in the third position.



