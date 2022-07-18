7 / 10

This year, Karnataka recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.99 per cent, and only two boys and a girl were unsuccessful. Nihara Mariam Oommen, a musician, achieved AIR 5 while pursuing Western Classical music. Other topper is Adi Kishore, who scored 498 with an AIR of 5 and was attending his JEE Advanced coaching classes when the results were announced. He also pursues Carnatic music. Another AIR 5 rank holder in Bengaluru is Sandhya S from New Horizon Public School who wants to become a physicist.



READ Balancing music classes and taking notes, how Bengaluru toppers managed their performance